Wayne Rooney has ruled out a U-turn on his international retirement, but indicated he could return as England manager.

Current England boss Gareth Southgate has left the door open for Rooney to change his mind after the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer called time on his international career last month – a year before the World Cup in Russia.

But Rooney, 31, who returned to boyhood club Everton from Manchester United this summer, insisted there is no chance of him re-entering the England squad.

“My mind is made up. I have seen it a few times where players have come out of retirement and gone to tournaments and it’s not right,” Rooney said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“The lads who are trying to qualify for Russia will be the players that deserve to play in the tournament. So my decision has been made.”

Although Rooney will not be pulling on the England shirt at Wembley again, he has revealed he is making plans for his post-playing career, which could eventually see him leading the team from the touchline.

“England manager – you never know,” said Rooney, when speaking about coaching. “I wouldn’t say no!”

- Advertisement -

The former United striker has lauded the impact Sir Alex Ferguson has had on his career, and Rooney is already planning ways to put his experience to work when he calls time on his playing days all together.

Rooney added: “I’d love to go into management. I’m doing my badges now and I think it would be a waste to have the knowledge I’ve picked up over the years to not have a go at it.

“I’ve always been interested in watching games, and the tactical side of games, and speaking to the managers I’ve worked under about how we’re going to approach certain games.

“I’ve always watched football and studied it to try to see different things during the game, and I know a lot of players I’ve played with don’t do that. They’re more into watching tricks on YouTube, and stuff like that.

“But I watch games and try to work how teams are going to try to break the other team down, and vice versa. So I’ve always been quite aware of the tactical side of the game and I believe that can help you on the pitch, certainly as you get a bit older as you need that [knowledge] to help create a bit of space for yourself, and a bit more time.”