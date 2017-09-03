Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has said the team’s aim is to beat Cameroon in Yaounde on Monday to seal qualification for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

IfeanyiUbah keeper Ezenwa kept a clean sheet in his first start for the team as Nigeria beat African champions Cameroon 4-0 in Uyo on Friday.

The 28-year-old Beijing 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, who made several saves to deny the Indomitable Lions a chance of coming back into the game, said team work made the win possible.

“The win on Friday was just the first of the two clashes, I hope we get to Cameroon and finish the job there on Monday. We are prepared and determined,” he said.

“The World Cup is our individual and collective target and we are working hard to actualise that dream. We played as a team and won as a team and I’m happy because the victory has pushed us closer to the World Cup in Russia. But it is not yet a done deal, I must say.

“As a player, I’m pleased with the result. I’m also delighted with the fact that I did not concede a goal in my first full competitive game for the Super Eagles. I owe everything to God, my teammates, the coaches and the fans who stood behind us and supported us all the way.

“I won’t forget the inspiration I got from Carl Ikeme, he was not physically present, but spiritually he was with the team. Daniel Akpeyi also played a big role in the game even though he was injured and could not play.”