Coach Kennedy Boboye has said USM Alger are beatable even in Algeria and inexperience of his team Plateau United cost them a big home win today.

Plateau United scrapped a 2-1 win against the Algerians today in Lagos with the overall winners after the second leg progressing to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

“I have looked at this USM Alger team and I am very confident that they are beatable in Algeria if we play as well as I know we can play,” Boboye said.

“Their results in the previous round of the CAF Confederation Cup give us hope going in that match.”

The North Africans are not invincible at home after they were held to a scored draw in the last round of the CAF Confederation Cup by Maniema Union.

He said he was disappointed with the NPFL champions today in Lagos because they are capable of a far better outing.

“I was terribly disappointed with the performance of my players today and I made that absolutely clear to them after the game. But I am sure we would learn from this experience,” he said.

USM Alger would rue their missed chances at the Soccer Temple, Agege as they hit the woodwork on three occasions which culminated in them losing the match to a strike from inspired substitute Emmanuel James.