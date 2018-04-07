Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane is claiming Tottenham’s second goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Stoke despite the Premier League awarding it to Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen’s inswinging free kick bounced past Jack Butland at the far post, but it was Kane who raised his arm in celebration after appearing to get the faintest of touches.

After review, the Premier League officially awarded the goal to Eriksen — who had earlier opened the scoring before Mame Biram Diouf pounced on Hugo Lloris’ error to equalise — leaving Kane five goals behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as the England striker bids for a third consecutive Golden Boot.

But Spurs’ Pochettino said: “I didn’t have time to see it on TV, but Harry said that it touched him on the shoulder. Maybe they need to see his touch on the TV! I didn’t see it on TV.

“The most important thing for me is the three points. Whether it was Christian or Harry, we were happy with the three points which were massive before the game and I think put us in a very good position in the table to achieve what we want, which is to finish in the top four.

“We are still in the race for the top four. I think it was a massive, massive three points for us today.”

Following the match, Kane told Sky Sports the same thing he told his manager.

“It was my goal, it flicked off my shoulder and went in,” he said.

Kane’s last goal had come against Crystal Palace in February and should this strike remain credited to Eriksen, he would have gone 322 minutes without scoring.

Eriksen added: “He celebrated like it was his goal so I will have to take his word for it.”

Kane was a second-half substitute in Spurs’ historic 3-1 win at Chelsea last weekend, having missed the FA Cup win at Swansea and England’s friendly double-header against Netherlands and Italy with an ankle injury.

He has eight more league fixtures remaining to close the gap on Salah, who missed Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at Everton with a groin strain and has played one more game.

“It’s massive for the striker to feel the net,” Pochettino added. “That is a thing that is natural for the striker. They need to feel the net. Of course if Harry scored and he feels he scored then it’s fantastic to build his confidence and trust.

“I think after his injury he played 90 minutes and that’s going to help. We have ahead another week to train hard and then Manchester City and then we are going to have a very busy schedule, different games and the FA Cup. It’s a massive time for the team to achieve all that we want.”

The win moved Spurs level on points with Liverpool with a game in hand and four behind second-placed Manchester United, who pulled off a remarkable 3-2 comeback win against Manchester City to put off the champions-elect’s inevitable coronation.

“First of all the target is to finish in the top four. It will be fantastic for the club to do it for a third consecutive time. To have the possibility next season for the club to play Champions League football in the new stadium will be a fantastic achievement for the club,” Pochettino added.

“Then we’ll see. If in the moment we are capable to take that opportunity to finish in the top four then of course it’s better to finish second, third or fourth in the table.”