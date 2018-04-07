Nigeria champions Plateau United secured a slim 2-1 win against Algeria’s USM Alger in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off fixture at the Agege Stadium on Saturday.

King Osanga and Emmanuel James got the goals for Plateau United, while Hamia was on target for USM Alger.

The hosts settled down quickly into the game and nearly took the lead through Osanga in the fourth minute but USM goalkeeper Zemmamouche saved his goal-bound shot.

Raphael Ayagwa also had an effort saved by Zemmamouche in the 11th minute.

There was panic among the home fans two minutes later when Benguite shot sailed into the net but was rightly ruled out for offside.

Plateau United took the lead in the 18th minute courtesy of a fine header by former junior international Osanga following a beautiful cross by Chizoba Amaefule.

The home team were unlucky not to add to the tally with Zemmamouche producing smart saves to deny Tosin Omoyele and Sunday Ingbede in the 21st and 26th minutes respectively.

USM Alger finished the first half stronger as they chased the equalising goal but Plateau United defence marshalled by captain Elisha Golbe stood firm.

The Algerians nearly grabbed the leveller in the 52nd minute but Durfalou saw his nicely placed header hit the crossbar with goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye rooted to the spot.

USM Alger got the reward for their efforts four minutes later when Hamia colly slotted the ball past Ajiboye from outside the box .

Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye made two quick changes afterwards with Peter Eneji and Emmanuel James replacing Rapheal Ayagwa and Tosin Omoyele.

The changes had the desired effect with James scoring the winner 15 minutes from the end.

Ibeh Johnson was unlucky to add to the tally when he hit the crossbar with five minutes left on the clock.