Shanghai Shenhua are heavily linked with a move for former Chelsea striker Demba Ba as replacement for Obafemi Martins who is expected to spend a minimum of six months on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery in London.

According to News Express, Shanghai Shenhua are planning to re-sign the former Senegal international when the transfer window opens for business on June 18, 2018.

Ba was on the books of Shanghai Shenhua for two and a half years, scoring a remarkable 29 goals in 37 appearances, before transferring to Turkish Super Lig outfit Göztepe in the January transfer window.

But the major stumbling block to the striker rejoining Shanghai Shenhua is that his former club Besiktas are also interested in his services this summer when he becomes a free agent.

Meanwhile, Martins was initially supposed to undergo surgery in Spain or the United States before he chose the United Kingdom.

The Nigeria international does not have a Spanish visa in his passport but has a British visa and has undergone major operations in the UK, so Shanghai Shenhua decided to go for that option especially as the attacker is a friend of the chief surgeon.

Martins, who has notched four goals in seven games this term, will not return to action until next season.