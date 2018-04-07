Pele claims fellow countryman Neymar is more like Lionel Messi than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar, who finished third behind Ronaldo and Messi for the Ballon d’Or in 2015 and 2017, has been compared to both players, especially in his native country Brazil.

Pele claims Neymar’s ability as a playmaker is more similar in style to Barcelona forward Messi, while Real Madrid forward Ronaldo’s finishing reminds him of former Brazil team-mates Vava and Coutinho, with whom he won the 1962 World Cup.

“Neymar has been compared with Cristiano Ronaldo. So I’ve said several times, told friends, in Europe, given interviews… Cristiano Ronaldo is an excellent player, he could be like our Vava, our Coutinho, the finisher,” Pele told ESPN.

“Neymar is really more of a Messi-style, one who constructs the play, but scores the goal also.”

PSG forward Neymar is currently out of action with a foot injury but is expected to recover in time to play for Brazil at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.