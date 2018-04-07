Manchester United would not consider selling Paul Pogba to Manchester City, ESPN reports.

Pep Guardiola claimed on Friday that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, offered City the chance to sign the Frenchman and Henrikh Mkhitaryan two months ago.

Raiola was involved in the deal that took Mkhitaryan to Arsenal during the January transfer window with Alexis Sanchez heading in the opposite direction. But ESPN reports that Pogba was not available in January and that United would not have allowed the midfielder to move to the Etihad Stadium.

Pogba also appeared to question Guardiola’s claim by posting a picture of himself cupping his ear on social media on Friday afternoon alongside the caption “say what?”

Still, Guardiola’s revelation casts doubt over Pogba’s happiness at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old is set to start Saturday’s Manchester derby — a game City need to win to clinch the title — but he has started just five of United’s last 12 games and was left on the bench for both legs of the Champions League round-of-16 tie with Sevilla.