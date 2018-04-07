France senior women national team on Friday hammered the Super Falcons of Nigeria 8-0 in an international friendly game played inside the MMArena in Le Mans, France on Friday.

The Nigerian team had the friendly as part of their preparations ahead of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.

It was also the new Swedish coach, Thomas Dennerby’s first game with the Super Falcons.

France broke the deadlock in the 19th minute through Eugenie Le Sommer and made it 2-0 in the 36th minute through Valerie Gauvin.

On the stroke of half-time, the Super Falcons were down 3-0 as Gaetane Thiney struck the third just before the break.

The French recovered from a scare of Oparanozie’s hitting the woodwork as Aminata Diallo extended their lead in the 60th minute before Gauvin grabbed her second goal in the 70th minute to give her side a 5-0 lead.

With 12 minutes remaining, Gauvin completed a hat-trick to give the French 6-0 lead.

The European were not done with their opponent as they bagged their seventh goal with five minutes left which was an own goal by Faith Ikidi.

They complete their rout in the 92nd minute, through Marie-Charlotte Leger.