Manchester City loanee Chidiebere Nwakali is back in training and will therefore be in contention for today’s Scottish Premier League game at Hearts.

The former Flying Eagles star came through training unscathed yesterday giving the coaches the green light to include him for this weekend fixture

He had returned to his parent club Manchester City for the doctors to have a look at the pelvic injury.

The 21-year-old midfielder has made five appearances for second-placed Aberdeen – starting three of those games – since he joined up in the winter window.