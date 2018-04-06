Paul Pogba still needs to mature in order to reach the level of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, according to Steve McClaren.

De Bruyne has been far more productive than the Frenchman this season, helping City extend a clear advantage in the race for the Premier League title, which they can clinch with a win over Manchester United on Saturday.

Pogba, who has come under criticism on a couple of occasions for his performance levels at United, has created 65 fewer chances for his side than his Belgian rival, who has played 11 games more.

De Bruyne, who is favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year, has also completed exactly 1000 more passes than Pogba and ranks top in the league for assists this season (15).

McClaren told Sky Sports News: “De Bruyne looks like he has gone away to Germany for three or four years, come back and matured. He is consistent and is becoming a top player and a complete midfield player.

“Pogba looks like he has come back after leaving Manchester United and has not matured, he is inconsistent but I think Mourinho is perfect manager to make him consistent and mature.

“With top players you need patience, but he [Jose Mourinho] needs to drive him [Pogba] and discipline him. Everything that De Bruyne is, that is what he should be.

“For Pogba, leaving Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson has not done him any good. Coming back to that environment should improve him.

“It is not about age, it is about experience. De Bruyne is mature now but he still looks young. Pogba hasn’t got that maturity in his game. Mourinho is trying to get that back and he is trying to get discipline and hard work.

“De Bruyne is a great player but he is also plays for the team and works hard, tackles, win his duels, creates and scores.”