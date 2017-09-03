Injured Odion Ighalo has been declared fit for tomorrow’s second World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Yaounde after he was forced out of the first clash in Uyo because of a leg strain.

The China-based striker, who opened scoring for Nigeria after 29 minutes in Friday’s game, was forced out in the 61st minute after he suffered a leg strain.

A team official said: “Odion is good for the game.

“He only suffered a slight strain and we didn’t want to risk anything. But hopefully having rested the leg he should be good to play in Yaoundé.

“We had to pull him out, which in anyway was part of our tactical plan to bring in Iheanacho.

“But even if he does not make it, we have capable back-ups in Nwakaeme and Iheanacho, so no cause for alarm.”

The Eagles fourth striker, Aaron Samuel, has been excused to quit the team to attend to a pressing personal issue.