France-based Desire Oparanozie and Francisca Ordega will lead the Super Falcons attack tonight with youngster Anam Imo a surprise starter against France in a high-profile friendly in Le Mans.

Coach Thomas Dennerby has settled for the tried and trusted in his first official game with the Nigeria women’s team and so skipper Rita Chikwelu, Faith Ikidi, Osinachi Ohale, Esther Sunday, Ngozi Ebere and Ngozi Okobi will all start.

Speedy U20 international striker Anam Imo is the only surprise starter.

She has been considered ahead of overseas-based stars Sophia Omidiji and Courtney Dike.

Kick-off at the MM Arena in Le Mans is 8pm local time.

Super Falcons XI Vs France: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Osinachi Ohale, Josephine Chukwunonye, Faith Ikidi, Ngozi Ebere, Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi, Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega, Anam Imo, Esther Sunday