Arsene Wenger fears Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be out for a number of weeks with a medial knee ligament injury.

Mkhitaryan was forced off in the 4-1 win over CKSA Moscow in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.

He will have a scan on Friday to assess the extent of the damage, but Wenger confirmed the midfielder will miss Arsenal’s game against Southampton on Sunday.

Asked if Mkhitaryan could be out for a number of weeks, Wenger told Sky Sports News: “I fear yes, I hope I’m wrong.”