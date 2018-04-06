Arsene Wenger fears Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be out for a number of weeks with a medial knee ligament injury.
Mkhitaryan was forced off in the 4-1 win over CKSA Moscow in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.
He will have a scan on Friday to assess the extent of the damage, but Wenger confirmed the midfielder will miss Arsenal’s game against Southampton on Sunday.
Asked if Mkhitaryan could be out for a number of weeks, Wenger told Sky Sports News: “I fear yes, I hope I’m wrong.”
