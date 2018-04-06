Super Eagles player, Tyrone Ebuehi, has predicted a successful group stage outing for Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup.

“I think we will certainly qualify for the next round, but then everything has to be right,” Ebuehi told his club’s official website.

The ADO Den Haag right back won his fourth cap against Serbia last month in London in a 2-0 loss and his optimism counters predictions made by a Talk Sports supercomputer that postulated Brazil would beat Spain in the final.

The supercomputer predicted that the Super Eagles would not make it out of Group D in Russia. It said Iceland would come first, followed by Germany while Africa will only have one representative in the Round of 16 in Mohamed Salah’s Egypt.

This view was corroborated by a former Argentina midfielder, Osvaldo Ardiles, who told Sportske Novosti, “In one I’m sure, Croatia and Argentina will go further in the group.

“Everything else would be a big surprise, though. When you see the names, then it is clear that Nigeria and Iceland cannot be on that level. With their condition, Croatia and Argentina are well placed considering their team level and individual quality.”

Ebuehi though agreed it would be a difficult task for the Eagles. “That’s hard to say, even though we beat Argentina in November, they are still a very difficult opponent, especially when Lionel Messi is competing. Also, Iceland and Croatia have good teams.”