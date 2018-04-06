Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino believes Stoke will be tougher opponents than Chelsea when his side travel to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs ended their 28-year wait for a win at Stamford Bridge after coming from behind to beat the Blues 3-1 on Sunday, and in the process moved a giant step closer to securing a top four spot.

Tottenham next face Stoke, who are three points adrift of safety at the opposite end of table, and Pochettino expects the Potters provide a stern test as they continue their battle against relegation.

When asked how important the win over Chelsea was, Pochettino said: “It was a massive three points but in the end if you don’t keep pushing it is difficult.

“Sometimes after a victory you can sometimes stop to think that, ‘If we beat Chelsea why not against Stoke’, sometimes you believe you can drop a little bit in your focus.

“For me, it is the opposite. Our focus must be 200 per cent. For me it will be a tougher game than it was at Stamford Bridge.”