Injured striker Obafemi Martins has left for England, where he will undergo surgery, after he raptured his tendon ligaments and will be sidelined for seven months, his Chinese club announced.

Both teammates and officials were at the airport to see him off to England.

Martins, 33, suffered the major injury during an Asian Champions League tie Tuesday against Kashima Antlers of Japan.

This was just days after he netted a hat-trick in the Chinese Super League.

The injury has ended any hopes of the former Newcastle United star gate-crashing into the Super Eagles final squad for the World Cup in Russia.

His team’s draw has also eliminated them from the Asia Champions League.