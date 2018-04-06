Fidelis Ilechukwu, Chief Coach of MFM FC of Lagos, on Friday said his club was ready to beat Djoliba of Mali in the first leg of CAF confederation qualifying round on Sunday in Lagos.

Ilechukwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that he was sure of stunning the Malian side in the Lagos encounter.

He said that his players were determined to surprise the visitors in order to secure a place in the main qualifying rounds.

“We are sure of victory on Sunday; we want to change some people’s perception about us since after the 6-0 loss in Algiers.

“My players have learnt their lessons and amended their mistakes, we must not go for anything short of victory,” Ilechukwu said.

The MFM FC will also be in Mali for the second leg on April 18, to decide the qualifiers for next round of the championship.