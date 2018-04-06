Nigeria international Junior Ajayi has hinted that his future could be made clearer after the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals which be hosted by in Russia between June and July.

Ajayi, who has two years left in his contract with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, made his senior international debut in Nigeria’s international friendly against Serbia in London last month.

The striker also stated that he would be happy to extend his contract with Al Ahly, who are the most successful football club in Africa.

”I don’t mind renewing with Al Ahly,” Ajayi told Egyptian TV channel CBC Extra, according to a report on KingFut.

”I still have a couple of years left in my contract but I would be happy if Al Ahly want to renew my contract.

The report also indicated that the former Nigeria youth international will consider his future with Al Ahly after the World Cup. Nigeria are in Group D alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

”I don’t know what will happen in the future. I am currently focused on Al Ahly to accomplish our goals and I’m happy to be at one of Africa’s greatest clubs,” he added.

“We are better this season than last one in the Champions League. We understand it’s a tough mission, but we will work on winning the title for the fans as we know how important the competition means.”