A former Arsenal star, Kanu Nwankwo, has denied reports that he was planning on running for Nigeria’s presidency in 2019.

The former footballer said the article published on Goal website was an ‘April Fools’ article

Goal had in the article written that inspired by George Weah’s footsteps, the former Super Eagle star is set to contest for the Nigerian presidency in 2019 to help provide a better life for his fellow countrymen.

But Kanu said he was surprised that despite the article stating it was an April Fools joke, and it being written by “Loof Lirpa”, it was taken seriously by multiple media outlets who then reported on it as fact.

In a chat with Goal, Kanu is shocked at the way the April Fools quickly went from hoax to fact.

“This is meant to be a joke but people haven’t seen it that way,” he told Goal.

“I think there is a need to inform them that it is just April Fool.

“My immediate concern is using my vast contacts and experience to develop the Nigerian youth through sports.

“I also want to keep saving lives through the Kanu Heart Foundation.”