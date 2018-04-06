Former Super Eagles captain and midfield maestro Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha has warned Nigeria Football officials and fans not to set unrealistic targets that will put the team under pressure at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

Okocha who was at three World Cup tournaments with the Super Eagles reason that the group D pairing was difficult and it would be a great achievement, if the Nigerian hopefuls advance to the knock out stage.

“It will be a huge achievement if you could get out of the group stage and after which anything can happen,” said Okocha.

“We should be careful not to set unrealistic targets for the team.”

Nigeria are drawn in the first round against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Okocha also told a special SuperSport TV programme that playing for Nigeria was the pinnacle of his career.

“It doesn’t get any better to play for Nigeria. It was not for the money, but the pride to represent 160 million people is priceless. It was the pinnacle of my career,” he said.

“Football is not just a sport in Nigeria, it’s not just part of the religion or the culture, it is life.

“It is a great opportunity to eradicate poverty with football.

“With football, we have a voice.”