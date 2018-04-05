France pummeled Ghana 8-0 in a friendly last year, but the Super Falcons have vowed they won’t be disgraced by the 2019 Women’s World Cup hosts when both teams clash tomorrow.

The Falcons are in Le Mans without top star Asisat Oshoala, but foreign-based professionals like Desire Oparanozie and Francisca Ordega are available for this high-profile encounter.

“We are not Ghana, we are Super Falcons of Nigeria. We will show our own class against France,” defender Glory Ogbonna maintained.

“We have the quality and want a good result to improve our FIFA Rankings.

“There is no fear.

“We will go there to give our best.

“We need all the support and we promise to make Nigeria proud.”

This will be coach Thomas Dennerby first official game in charge of the Falcons.

Kick-off at the MM Arena in Le Mans will be 8pm local time.