France will vote for Morocco to stage the 2026 World Cup and not the bid prepared by the United States, Canada and Mexico, French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet told L’Equipe.

Morocco will go head to head with the North American bid when all of FIFA’s 211 member nations vote on the host on June 13, the day before Russia and Saudi Arabia kick off this year’s competition.

“I don’t see myself not supporting a country that is close to us,” Le Graet said. “Africa has only had one World Cup. That’s not a lot.

“Morocco is ready, even if they don’t have the same means as their fellow contenders. France only has one vote, but perhaps we will give momentum in Europe to choose Morocco.”

ESPN reported in February that there is expected to be strong resistance to the North American bid, with not only Africa but much of Asia and South America expected to support Morocco.