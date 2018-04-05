Nigeria senior national team chief scout, Victor Agali, has indicated that head coach Gernot Rohr could include one or two new players in his provisional squad list for the 2018 FIFA 2018 World Cup.

However, Agali did not reveal the names of the players that could included by the German trainer ahead of the 2018 finals which will be hosted by Russia.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are in Group D alongside Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

”I know Gernot Rohr is fair to all and is committed to developing the image of our football,” Agali said.

”He will decide on that. I can’t comment on if he will stick with the ones he has tested and know or not, but may be one or two new faces, just maybe.

”I strongly believe we should scout more and know more of about opponents,” the former Nigeria striker concluded.

Shanghai Greenland Shenhua striker Obafemi Martins, Malaga’s Brown Ideye, Osmanlıspor’s Raheem Lawal and Israeli-based goalkeepers Dele Aiyenugba and Austin Ejide are some of the players are likely to be called up by Rohr according to the latest reports.