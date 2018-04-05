Manchester City coach Manel Estiarte has posted footage of the attack on the team bus on its way to Anfield on Wednesday night.

The sound of objects striking the vehicle can be heard in the video posted on Instagram by Estiarte, filmed from inside the bus as it drives slowly towards the stadium for the Champions League quarterfinal match.

He responded to his own video, writing: “No words. Unacceptable.”

Merseyside Police are conducting enquiries to identify those responsible for throwing objects at the bus, while Liverpool have condemned the attack and vowed to support City in establishing the facts of what occurred.

The City bus was deemed unusable for the return journey because of the damage caused to it, and the club had to supply a replacement.

Press Association Sport reports that UEFA’s disciplinary body is awaiting reports before deciding whether to open a case.

Despite the attack on the bus taking place in the streets surrounding Anfield, there is scope for European football’s governing body to take action should it deem to be somewhere the host club controls.