Versatile Alex Iwobi has said his best position is No 10 with his legendary uncle Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha backing him on that.

The Arsenal ace also revealed he chose the London Gunners ahead of city rivals West Ham.

Iwobi has played several positions for both club and country, but he said he prefers to play behind the top striker.

“I like to play behind the striker, a No 10, like a false No 9,” he told SuperSport TV.

“I will pick passes but I need to score more goals.”

Iwobi’s famous uncle Okocha will also back him for the No 10 shirt.

The Arsenal star also revealed he chose to join the London club even though he also had an offer from city rivals West Ham.

He also said it has been great working under manager Arsene Wenger.

“He’s been great, he doesn’t put you under pressure, rather he lets you know privately what you have to work on,” Iwobi said.