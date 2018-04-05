Former Nigeria World Cup captain Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha has said the Super Eagles reaching the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup will be an achievement, while imploring Nigerians not to set unrealistic targets for the team.

“It will be a huge achievement if you could get out of the group stage and after which anything can happen,” said Okocha.

“We should be careful not to set unrealistic targets for the team.”

Nigeria are drawn in the first round against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Okocha also told a special SuperSport TV programme that playing for Nigeria was the pinnacle of his career.

“It doesn’t get any better to play for Nigeria. It was not for the money, but the pride to represent 160 million people is priceless. It was the pinnacle of my career,” he said.

“Football is not just a sport in Nigeria, it’s not just part of the religion or the culture, it is life.

“It is a great opportunity to eradicate poverty with football.

“With football, we have a voice.”