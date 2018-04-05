Rivers United ought to have beaten Heartland by more than 2-0 but failed to take the many chances they created, according to coach Stanley Eguma.

Second half goals from former Heartland stars Emeka Ogbugh and Roland Koffi were enough for Rivers United to subdue Heartland in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday.

Rivers United dominated the first half but lack of composure in the final third proved to be their biggest shortcoming.

Eguma said he was satisfied with the home win, but added that more goals should have been scored if his team had been more clinical in front of goal.

“It was a difficult game as Heartland adopted a formation that almost neutralized our tactical plans,” Eguma told his club’s official website after the game.

“We made changes (to our tactics after the break) and started getting the goals.

“The number of goals we got did not reflect our dominance as we got so many scoring chances,”

United have now climbed to 10th on the NPFL standings with 20 points from 14 matches, while Heartland remain in the relegation zone (18th) having amassed 16 points from 15 matches.