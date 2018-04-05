Coach Abdullahi Biffo slammed the poor start of Katsina United after they lost 2-1 at Nasarawa United Wednesday, saying his team played “like pregnant women”.

“We had a poor start as my boys played like pregnant women. We couldn’t move until we conceded the first goal,” he lamented after the match in Lafia.

“We also gave the home team too much respect at the start of this game.”

‘The Changi Boys’, who are yet to win a game on the road since they returned to the Nigeria elite league, struggled again at Nasarawa United as they looked ordinary and jaded in every department.

The hosts, who looked sharp and hungry on the attack, capitalised on Katsina lack of pace, with Victor Okoro exploiting the left flank, before he supplied a sumptuous cross into the goal area that beat all the defenders for Jide Williams to head home and give the hosts an early goal just 10 minutes into the first half.

Kabiru Balogun could have doubled the lead just three minutes later, but goalkeeper Dami Paul did well to deny him with a fabulous save.

Katsina United burst forward on the right as Tasiu Lawal dribbled past two markers, but his delivery into the box was cleared by Abdulbashit Shittu before it got to Martins Usule, who was ready to pounce.

Dami Paul would then be forced to pull off another brilliant save on 20 minutes as he palmed Williams drive to safety to keep his team in the game.

Katsina United leveled up from a clever cross into the area of the hosts by Agboola Joshua which was headed into the back of the net by Abdulbashit Shittu.

It was a nightmare for Abdulbashit Shittu on 23 minutes as he headed into his own net.

Jide Williams could have put the hosts back in front, but his close-range effort was wayward as it went miles away from the cross-bar

Nojim Olukokun would later put Nasarawa United in front with a well-taken close-range strike on 42 minutes as the hosts went into the break with a goal advantage.

Destiny Ashadi dictated the pace of the game in the middle of the park in the second half as he put the opposition on the back foot to create countless scoring opportunities.

Olukokun then came close to getting a brace but his drive went inches away from the crossbar

Coach Biffo threw Obinna Eleje and Ebenezer Odeyemi into the fray to beef up his attack, but the substitutions could not give any positives as Nasarawa United repelled all what was thrown at them.

Katsina United poked and knocked severally but could not unlock the defence of Nasarawa United as the game ended 2 – 1 in favour of the hosts.

Olukokun of Nasarawa United was picked as the Man of the Match.