The Super Eagles will do “wonders” at the World Cup in Russia, according to NFF vice-president Seyi Akinwunmi.

Nigeria have thrice reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup and are drawn in a tough first round group that has Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Akinwunmi said in a radio interview that the Eagles are a young and talented team who will surprise many at Russia 2018.

“They are young, talented and disciplined and with some luck, they will do wonders in Russia and surprise skeptical Nigerians,” Akinwunmi declared.

“There will be 200 million Nigerian rooting for them to victory.

“As a true Nigerian, there is no fear.”

The NFF top official also said they have not set a target for the team at the World Cup.