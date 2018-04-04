A pair of own goals helped Barcelona take a major step toward the Champions League semifinals with a 4-1 win over Roma at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez added second-half goals either side of Edin Dzeko’s response for Roma as Barcelona grabbed the advantage after the first leg of the quarterfinal.

The first own goal came in the 38th minute as Daniele De Rossi stretched to intercept a pass from Andres Iniesta bound for Lionel Messi, but his touch took it past goalkeeper Alisson for the opening goal.

Barcelona had their second 10 minutes after half-time following a short corner, as Ivan Rakitic sent a low ball into the middle for Samuel Umtiti, whose shot deflected off of Kostas Manolas and the post, then came back to hit Umtiti before going in off the Roma defender.

And it was 3-0 just four minutes later after Roma tried to push forward for a response. But that allowed Messi to have space and find an unmarked Suarez, whose shot Alisson could only parry into the path of Pique for a tap-in.

However, Roma were able to get a goal back with 10 minutes to play as Edin Dzeko held off Jordi Alba while turning with the ball, and the Bosnian striker placed a low shot into the net.

It was the away goal that Roma desperately needed, but the Italian side will still have to overcome a three-goal deficit in next week’s return leg in Rome as Suarez took advantage of some sloppy Federico Fazio defending to slam a fourth goal past Alisson in the 87th minute.