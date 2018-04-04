Former England and Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins has died in hospital at the age of 61.

Wilkins, who also played for Manchester United, AC Milan, Rangers and QPR, was being treated at St George’s Hospital in London following cardiac arrest.

His family thanked “Ray’s friends, colleagues and members of the public” for the many messages of goodwill.

Chelsea said they were “devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach”.

The club added: “Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed.”

Wilkins’ family said: “It is with great sadness we announce that Raymond Colin Wilkins passed away this morning.

“Ray leaves behind his loving wife, Jackie, daughter Jade, son Ross, and his beautiful grandchildren, Oliver, Frankie, Ava, Freddie, Jake and Archie.

“We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Wilkins had been working as a TV and radio pundit.

As a player, he won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 1983 and the Scottish league title with Rangers in 1989.

He made 84 appearances for England and captained his country 10 times.

Wilkins had spells as manager of QPR, Fulham and the Jordan national team.

He was also Chelsea assistant coach from 1998-2000 and then 2008 until 2010, when he worked alongside Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti.