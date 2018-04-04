The Manchester City team bus suffered a smashed window on its approach to Anfield as Liverpool fans ignored warnings over flares and smoke bombs ahead of their Champions League quarter-final.

City have confirmed they are seeking new transport for their journey back to Manchester after their coach was pelted with cans and bottles in a hostile reception from Reds supporters on Arkles Lane.

Liverpool apologised to Man City ahead of kick-off and said they “condemn in the strongest possible terms the scenes” outside the ground, after re-routing the team bus approach amid safety concerns earlier on Wednesday.

The Merseyside club had warned fans earlier this week that the use of pyrotechnics outside the stadium could result in prosecution, but smoke bombs were seen gushing red clouds at around 5pm and flares emerged as the City bus arrived just after 6pm.

Liverpool swiftly issued a statement that read: “The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter-final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield.

“We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident. The behaviour of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible.

“The priority now is to establish the facts and offer Manchester City whatever support is necessary.”

It is an offence for a person to enter or attempt to enter a football ground while in possession of a flare, smoke bomb or firework, and Football Supporters Federation guidelines claim fans have previously been given prison sentences for offences committed outside stadia.

In a warning statement on Tuesday, Liverpool said: “The police and courts take these offences very seriously and prosecution can result in a prison sentence.”

City had expressed concerns about the reception their coach would receive at the hands of Reds fans, who had planned to gather along Anfield Road to greet the two teams.

However, following discussions with the police, Liverpool re-routed the buses along Arkles Lane, which is a dual carriageway and much wider – although longer – than the usual route.

A Merseyside Police statement read: “Fans attending the Liverpool v Manchester City match on Wednesday are advised the team coaches are not taking their usual route past the King Harry pub.

“Due to building works and to ensure the safety of fans, they will instead travel along Arkles Lane, passing The Arkles pub before turning right onto Anfield Road.”

A Liverpool statement added: “Ensuring the health and safety of our fans and visitors is at the forefront of our all our procedures. The decision was therefore taken to redirect the team coaches via a new route following guidance from Merseyside Police.”