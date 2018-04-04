Junior Lokosa fired his 14th goal of the season as Kano Pillars trounced FC Ifeanyiubah 4-0 in continuation of the NPFL today.

However, Lobi Stars maintained top spot after they drew 1-1 at Abia Warriors.

Lobi Stars now have 27 points from 15 matches.

Pillars shot to second spot after they dispatched visiting FC Ifeanyiubah with the league leading scorer Lokosa netting a brace.

Lokosa first scored from the penalty spot after 66 minutes, before the completed his brace four minutes.

The other scorers for Pillars were Ali Mallam and Nwagua.

Enugu Rangers stopped Yobe Desert Stars 3-0, while Rivers United were 2-0 winners at home to Heartland.

Nasarawa United stopped Katsina United 2-1 in Lafia, while Sunshine Stars were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom team Kwara United.