Phil Brown, who signed Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha at Hull City, has said the Nigerian legend was an iconic star who brought magic to the Premier League in England.

Brown made the declaration during a special SuperSport TV interview showcasing Okocha and his nephew Alex Iwobi of Arsenal.

“He was one of the iconic footballers who hit the Premier League,” saluted Phil brown, who worked as assistant manager the four seasons Okocha was at Bolton.

“He brought magic to the Premier League.”

Kevin Nolan played alongside Okocha at Bolton and simply described him as “a magician”.

Former Arsenal and Cameroon defender Lauren played against Okocha at the 2000 AFCON final in Lagos.

He said of the one-time Eagles skipper: “He was one of the best-ever African players.”