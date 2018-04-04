Kolo Toure expects Manchester City to reach the Champions League semi-finals at Liverpool’s expense.

The former Ivory Coast international, who is now on the coaching staff at Celtic, played for both City and Liverpool and he believes the winners of the tie can go on to lift the trophy in May.

“Absolutely, because both teams have top managers,” he told Sky Sports News.

“(Pep) Guardiola is more tactical while (Jurgen) Klopp relies more on the ability of the players.

“Liverpool have so many strengths going forward with (Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane. I think this game is going to be really, really tough.

But to be honest, when I look at both teams I will go for City because Guardiola is doing an amazing job.

“When you see City play it is why we all love football. It is all about passing and movement.

Manchester City will be without Sergio Aguero for Wednesday’s first leg at Anfield. The striker stayed behind to continue treatment on a knee injury he picked up in training.

City are hoping the Argentine will be able to play some part in the Premier League game against Manchester United on Saturday, when a win will be enough to secure the title.