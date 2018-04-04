Wissam Ben Yedder has told beIN SPORTS that Sevilla can still reach the Champions League semifinals despite losing at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their quarterfinal.

Bayern, who have been knocked out by Spanish opposition in each of the last four seasons, took a big step towards the last four with a 2-1 win in Andalusia on Tuesday.

A Jesus Navas own goal and Thiago Alcantara’s strike saw the Bundesliga leaders recover from Pablo Sarabia’s early opener.

But France forward Ben Yedder, whose two goals beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in the previous round, refused to rule out another famous away win in the second leg in Munich.

“It’s going to be difficult, but anything is possible,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.

“We’ll go for it and try to get a good result at their place. They did that at ours, so why not do it there and qualify?

“We lacked a little experience in the small details, in terms of the referee, the way to speak, to be focused on the small details. They scored, got back into it and had a bit more confidence.

“In the second half, we had to chase the ball. We’ll try to put those things right and do better in the return.

“We know it’s going to be very difficult because we now have to score two goals there, but we know anything is possible.”

Pablo Sarabia struck for Sevilla, having earlier missed a glorious chance as Vincenzo Montella’s side suffered their first defeat in the competition this season.

“We had a great first half, and it’s a shame we didn’t score a second through Sarabia,” midfielder Steven N’Zonzi told beIN SPORTS.

“In the second half we were a bit tired, it was more difficult. Munich had possession, they pushed and we conceded twice.

“It was a solid match from us, but we know it’ll be tough there and we’ll give everything. In football, you never know what can happen.

“We are a good team, we know it’ll be difficult, but let’s see what happens.”