Newcastle United will face stiff competition in the battle to sign Nigerian international Moses Simon from KAA Gent.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has identified Simon as one of his major targets for the 2018/19 season, but two other Premier League clubs are also keen on the 22-year-old forward.

The Sun reports that Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion are also keeping close tabs on the World Cup-bound Nigerian.

Gent value Simon at £13million and are braced for bids in the offseason, with the player keen on moving into one of Europe’s elite leagues.

Simon has scored five goals in 21 Belgian top flight appearances this season and was particularly impressive in a 2-0 win over Anderlecht this past weekend.