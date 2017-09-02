Gent of Belgium Nigerian forward, Moses Simon, says the 4-0 win Nigeria had over Cameroon in yesterday’s World Cup 2018 Qualifiers was way easier than they thought before the game.

Simon who was on for the entire duration of the game, where he provided the assist for Victor Moses’s goal which gave Nigeria a commanding 3-0 lead said Cameroon didn’t play as expected.

The forward however cautioned his team-mates not to treat the reverse tie billed for Monday lightly as Cameroon will no doubt pose a different threat than what was witnessed in Uyo yesterday.

“To be honest the win came way easier than we thought, that is taking into consideration the quality in this Cameroon team. Also not forgetting their title as African Champions,” Simon said.

“We expect them to be on another level in Yaounde on Monday, a level higher than this so we have to stay switch on just like we did today. Like they say it’s not over, until it’s all over. Yaounde will no doubt be difficult for us to win than Uyo”.