A judge has ruled Marcelo Bielsa has no claim to compensation from Lille following his sacking by the Ligue 1 club earlier this season.

Bielsa was suspended in November for breach of contract after an unauthorised trip to Chile and then sacked on Dec. 15, just six months after signing a two-year contract with club.

The coach appealed against a decision ordering him to pay €300,000 in damages to the club last month, and on Tuesday another court rejected his claim to a €6.5 million payment he argued was written into his contract.

Bielsa is also claiming €18.6m for unfair dismissal, stating his contract contains a clause that means Lille must pay up his entire two-year salary in full regardless of the reasons for his departure.

The former Argentina, Chile and Athletic Bilbao boss has also been ordered to pay the club’s legal costs of €3,000.