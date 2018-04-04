Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he voted for Mohamed Salah to become PFA Player of the Year.

The Manchester City and Liverpool stars have been in incredible form thus far this season, De Bruyne inspiring his side’s title charge and Salah having an incredible debut season at Anfield.

Due to City’s season – they need only beat Manchester United this weekend to win the Premier League title – De Bruyne is widely regarded as the favourite for the individual award.

However, Salah, who has scored 28 goals in 30 Premier League games this season, has received the Belgian’s vote!

Players cannot vote for a player on their team, but De Bruyne has taken the surprising step of voting for his main rival.

The two will come face-to-face on Wednesday evening, when City travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The pair have faced off twice thus far this season, with Liverpool winning 4-3 at Anfield – Pep Guardiola’s side’s only loss of the domestic campaign this season – and City thumping the Reds 5-0 at the Etihad.

De Bruyne is also allowed to cast a ballot for the Young Player of the Year, and he voted for Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez, who has been a revelation since arriving from Ajax in a £42 million deal in the summer.

De Bruyne has enjoyed a brilliant season of his own, scoring seven goals and providing 15 assists in 31 league appearances.