Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said he wants Nigeria to beat Cameroon on Monday in Yaounde and qualify for next year’s World Cup, while also revealing he was inspired by ailing goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

Ezenwa from local league club FC Ifeanyiubah kept a clean sheet in his first official start for the full international team as Nigeria dumped Cameroon 4-0 in Uyo.

The 28-year-old Beijing 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist with Nigeria’s Dream Team IV and FA Cup winner with Heartland in 2011 proved a good advertisement for the talents and quality of the domestic league players with his sterling performance on the night.

Yesterday’s big win shot the Super Eagles closer to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“This is just one of the two legged games, I hope we get to Cameroon and finish the job there on Monday,” he said.

“We are prepared and determined.

“The World Cup is our individual and collective target and we are working hard to actualise this dream.”

Ezenwa has remained humble in victory as he played down his clean sheet feat in his ‘debut’ for the three-time African Champions.

“We played as a team and won as a team”, starts Ezenwa who won the 2006 Nigeria Professional Football League title with Ocean Boys of Brass, Bayelsa State.

“I’m happy because the victory has pushed us closer to the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia. But it is not yet a done deal, I must say.

“Of course, as a player, I’m pleased with the result”, he added.

“I’m also delighted with the fact that I did not conceed a goal being my first full competitive game for the main Super Eagles team.

“I owe everything to God, my teammates, the coaches and above all the fans who stood behind us and supported us all the way.

“I won’t forget the inspiration I got from Carl Ikeme, he was not physically present, but spiritually he was with the team.

“Daniel Akpeyi also played a big role in the game today even though he was injured and could not play.”

Ezenwa’s career started at Ocean Boys FC, where made 56 appearances in all competitions, winning the 2006 domestic league title with them.

After two seasons, he switched to Heartland in 2006 and helped the Naze Millionaires to FA Cup triumph in 2011.

He made 56 appearances for the Owerri side.

Sharks of Port Harcourt were his next career destination as he joined the Garden City side in 2011 and made 45 appearances before switching to Sunshine Stars in 2014.

He made 38 appearances for the Akure side before joining FC Ifeanyiubah in 2016 and helped them to win the FA Cup same year.

In 2007, he was part of Nigeria U20s, Flying Eagles.

He was first invited to the senior national team by Sunday Oliseh in 2015 and has so far had eight caps for the Super Eagles in all competitions.