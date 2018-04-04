PSV Eindhoven’s technical director Marcel Brands looks set to join Everton later this month, once the team have been confirmed as Eredivisie champions, Sky Sports reports.

The Dutch side are seven points clear with five games left to play and could win the title at home against Ajax on April 15.

Sky Sports reports PSV already have a replacement technical director lined up and will discuss Brands’ departure at a board meeting later on Wednesday.

The 55-year old Dutchman is represented by agent Mino Raiola and Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri believes the pair could help them land the talent to make them a top-four Premier League team.

Brands’ arrival could signal Steve Walsh’s departure from Goodison – less than two years after he joined from Leicester.

Prior to his arrival at PSV, Brands spent five years at AZ Alkmaar, helping to turn them from a mid-table team into champions of Holland in 2009 under the reign of Louis van Gaal.

Chelsea, who have enjoyed a good relationship with PSV in recent years, were also linked with Brands earlier this year as a replacement for Michael Emenalo, who joined Monaco in the summer.