Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma has said he is happy his team are now scoring goals and believes they will as a result soon be top of the NPFL table.

“Goal scoring was difficult for us at the beginning of the season, but we have started scoring goals now” Eguma told his club’s official website.

“We scored two goals in our last game against Lobi Stars.

“I believe we will attain stability by the end of the first round and I am sure that we can reach the top of the league table.

“We have good players, we are working on getting results and the team can only get better.”

Rivers United are 14th on the table with 17 points from 13 matches.

They welcome Heartland today in continuation of the NPFL after the Easter break.