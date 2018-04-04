Seamus Coleman says Everton are “under pressure” to beat Liverpool because it has been too long since they beat their rivals.

Everton are without a win against Liverpool since 2010 ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime fixture at Goodison Park.

Before that match, Liverpool host Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

However, Coleman does not believe Everton can rely on Liverpool becoming distracted by their European commitments and has called upon his team-mates to rise to the occasion.

“They will maybe have their eyes on that [Man City game], but Saturday is Saturday and they’ll be thinking about the three points and we’ll be thinking about the three points,” said Coleman.

“We can’t hang on to the hope that they’ll have one eye on a different game. We just need to win the game because it’s been too long.

“I can only speak on behalf of ourselves and I’m going to say we are under pressure to win the game because I want that pressure, I want to win against Liverpool it’s been too long. So bring the pressure on us and see where we’ll go.”

Despite Everton losing three of their previous five games, Coleman remains confident the Toffees will be successful when Jurgen Klopp’s side visit Goodison Park.

“If you’re not getting results then there’s always going to be uncertainty, the only way to get rid of that is by getting results, ” he added.

“The manager will be aware of that, us as players will be aware of that. We’ve had three managers this season, but we’ve still got the same bunch of players so us as individuals need to step up to the plate as well.

“The derby can change a lot, and if we win and get the confidence going into the rest of the season off that derby it’ll be great and I’m really looking forward to it and really confident we can get all three points.”