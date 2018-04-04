Super Eagles’ manager Gernot Rohr has already picked the 30 players in his preliminary team list, which he is expected to submit to FIFA mid next month, an official of the team has revealed.

Nigeria will feature in Group D of the World Cup alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

The official, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen yesterday that the bulk of the players who qualified the country for the World Cup are in the list alongside some new players, who have forced themselves on the coach through their performance in recent friendly games.

The source said, “Rohr will meet with the technical committee to deliberate on the list and other issues when the team comes together in Abuja on May 22.

“The coach wants to concentrate on the players likely to be in his final team hence he chose to narrow the list down to the preliminary 30 before the next round of matches.

“Rohr is currently in Europe with some of his officials working on ways to prepare the Super Eagles for a credible performance in Russia.

The NFF has already established contact with some agents in Russia, whose duty is to ensure the Eagles get the necessary facilities and support to finalise their preparation when they land in the country.

“Of course, the arrangement is complimentary to whatever FIFA has provided for the teams.”

Super Eagles’ media Officer Toyin Ibitoye also told newsmen yesterday that the team will assemble in Abuja on May 22 and take on DR Congo in a farewell match on May 28 before flying to England for the final phase of preparations for the World Cup.

The Super Eagles will play clash with England on June 2 at Wembley before their final warm-up match against Czech Republic on June 6.

Nigeria will open its Group D campaign with a game against Croatia on June 16 before confronting Iceland on June 22 and Argentina four days later.