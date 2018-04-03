Bayern Munich fought back from a goal down to beat Sevilla 2-1 in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday night at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Both teams traded half-chances early on, but it was a Pablo Sarabia miss that could have put the hosts in front on 20 minutes, with the 25-year-old shooting wide from 10 yards when left all alone in the Bayern penalty area.

Sarabia made amends just after the half-hour mark, settling an outswinging Sergio Escudero cross and volleying home past Sven Ulreich with his next touch to give Sevilla a 1-0 lead.

But Bayern would even the score five minutes later when Franck Ribery’s low cross for Robert Lewandowski took a deflection off of Jesus Navas and trickled in at the near post to send the teams to the dressing room locked in a 1-1 draw.

Sevilla keeper David Soria did well to keep out a close-range Javi Martinez shot in the 66th minute, but seconds later Ribery picked out Thiago Alcantara at the far post and the Spain international headed home to give Bayern a second away goal for the tie.

The two teams will meet again in Munich on April 11 for the decisive second leg, with Sevilla needing at least two goals without conceding to turn the time around.