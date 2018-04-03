Everton have unveiled Steven Pienaar as the club’s first International Ambassador, according to a statement on the club’s official website.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement from football last month, having been released six months into his one-year deal with Bidvest Wits.

He joined the South African champions in July 2017 following a troubled season with Sunderland, but will be better remembered for two spells at Everton, for whom he amassed 189 Premier League appearances.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, the former winger “will be taking up an ambassadorial role that will see him focus on supporting commercial activities for the Club and its Official Club Partners, as well as helping to continue to build the profile of Everton Football Club across the globe.”

Pienaar joined Everton from Borussia Dortmund, initially on loan, in 2007 and signed permanently after a successful maiden campaign at Goodison Park.

He left Merseyside in 2011 for a brief spell at Tottenham Hotspur, but returned in 2012 after failing to make his mark at White Hart Lane.

“I have felt enormous affection for [Everton] since the day I first signed and I am both honoured and delighted to become an official International Ambassador,” said Pienaar.

“Everton Football Club is very special to me and I look forward to further developing our unique bond in my new role and helping to spread the word of its fantastic work,” he added.

“This is a very proud day for me and I am delighted to be returning to a club that made me feel so welcome as a player.”

Pienaar also made over 60 appearances for South Africa and represented Bafana Bafana at the 2010 World Cup on home soil.

He also featured at the 2002 event, and at the 2008 African Cup of Nations.