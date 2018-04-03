Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his 10th straight Champions League match on Tuesday, breaking the record previously held by Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Ronaldo poked home from a fine Isco assist just three minutes into Real’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Juventus in Turin.

The goal marked the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s 15th in the historic 10-game run.

The streak began in Los Blancos’ 4-1 Champions League final win over Juve last spring.

The Portugal captain leads the Champions League in goals this campaign with 13, and has scored 23 over his last 14 matches in the competition dating back to last season.