Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side will try to take the game to Liverpool in Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie at Anfield.

City’s buccaneering style has earned plenty of plaudits and taken them to the brink of the Premier League title with well over a month of the season left.

Their one league defeat, however, was a thrilling 4-3 loss at Liverpool in January and a two-legged tie, with the return at the Etihad next week, might seem an opportune moment to adopt more conservative tactics.

But Guardiola said: “I know the way we play is perfect for Liverpool, because they are a team that attack the space unlike any other team in the world, especially (Sadio) Mane, (Mohamed) Salah, (Roberto) Firmino, they are so good.

“But I feel the best way to win is the way we try to do since we were here.

“If I said we are going to do it differently to how we have done, my players would look at me and say, ‘The guy is scared – the manager doesn’t trust us’.

“That would be a big mistake.”

One of the reasons the tie has been eagerly awaited is the gung-ho approach of both sides, and Guardiola does not think a 0-0 stalemate is on the cards.

“Both teams try to play,” he said. “We are the teams that scored the most goals in Premier League this season by far.

“I think (Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp’s teams are honest teams that respect what football means.

“They try to attack and of course we are going to try to. I’m sure tomorrow is going to be a good game.”